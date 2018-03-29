Morning Minute: What Did The Reboot Of ‘Roseanne’ Tell Us?

3/29/18- 18 million people tuned into the reboot of Roseanne and the reviews have been good. However, Roseanne Barr‘s support of Trump definitely bleeds into the show. Chris Paul can think of several things he’d rather watch. Do you know what it is?

