Huggy Lowdown: Why Did Krispy Kreme Do This!?

3/29/18- Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul have been kicking it in Duval, Florida for some comedy shows and they stumbled upon a Krispy Kreme with a drive-thru. Huggy was beside himself asking why’d they’d do such a horrible thing!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: