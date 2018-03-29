Entertainment News
First Family Of Hip Hop: Lea Robinson Dishes On What Wasn’t Shown Last Season

Royalty is in the building.

Foxy NC Staff
Lea Robinson 5 On It

Source: Gary Smith / iOne Digital

Lea Robinson is a whole lot of woman.

The First Family of Hip Hop star came through to Global Grind and shared the top 5 things we didn’t see from her on TV. Lea says she’s a hilarious girl with a huge heart and she wishes that was showcased more on the show. She also tells us she’s the glue that holds her family together. Watch the beauty spill her beans up top.

