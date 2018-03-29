TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Gloria Davy

D.L. Chandler
1 reads
Leave a comment

Gloria Davy was a soprano singer who found fame in both the states and internationally at a time when Blacks in opera was still a rarity. She is the first African-American singer to perform “Aida” in the lead role at the Metropolitan Opera.

Davy was born on this day in 1931 in Brooklyn, New York. She attended the High School of Music and Art in Manhattan, graduating in 1952. The following year, she was awarded the Marian Anderson Award for her vocal talents, which was given annually to promising singers  until it was ended due to lack of funding in 1976. (It has since been revived but is awarded to entertainers across various genres.)

After graduating from the Juilliard School, Davy took over for opera great Leontyne Price in an international tour of “Porgy and Bess” in 1954. In 1958, she sang in a production of “Aida” at the Met, just the fourth Black singer to do so at the time. Davy married Swiss stockbroker Herman Penningsfield and relocated to Geneva, resuming and maintaining her career across Europe but not touring much in the States.

Davy remained in Geneva for the remainder of her career and life, but did work for several years as a vocal educator and instructor at Indiana University. According to the New York Times, she married several times and had one son, Jean-Paul Penningsfield.

She passed in 2012 at the age of 82.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Roseanne Barr Throws Shade At Wendy Williams During…
 21 mins ago
03.29.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
Bag Secured : “Prison Bae” Jeremy Meeks And…
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 15 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
Photos