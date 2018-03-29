Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries Trailer

Are we going to see inside Serena's wedding and first days as a mom?

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN-PODIUM

Source: PAUL CROCK / Getty

HBO is gifting the masses with a look inside the life of the world’s top athlete, Serena Williams.

The last year has been pretty eventful for Serena. She became a mom back in September. Then in November, she and Alexis Ohanian got married. All of this after winning the Australian Open while she was pregnant. And HBO was there for everything!

The network announced this week that it will air a docuseries about the golden slam tennis champ, titled Being Serena.

“Being Serena will provide viewers unprecedented access to Williams during her pregnancy, new motherhood and marriage while documenting her journey back to supremacy on the court,” HBO announced in a statement. “Viewers will experience her life from every angle as the intimate first-person show delves into her landmark career, family life and expanding role as a businesswoman and investor in the worlds of tech, fashion, fitness and philanthropy.”

From the look of the trailer, Serena’s going to get candid about pregnancy and motherhood. Viewers may also get a glimpse inside her regal wedding and join her on the tennis court as she prepares to get back to work.

In the trailer, Serena makes one thing crystal clear: She’s striving to be the best in every aspect of her life. And she’s “not done yet.”

Look out for Being Serena when it debuts May 2 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

RELATED STORIES:

Serena Williams Is Taking The World By Storm With A New Cosmetics Line

A Royal Affair: Inside Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]

#BaeGoals: Alexis Ohanian Bought Four Billboards To Welcome Serena Williams Back To Tennis

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries Trailer

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Roseanne Barr Throws Shade At Wendy Williams During…
 21 mins ago
03.29.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
Bag Secured : “Prison Bae” Jeremy Meeks And…
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 15 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
Photos