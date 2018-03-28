Entertainment News
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who Admit To Having Plastic Surgery

Foxy NC Staff
'America's Next Top Model' Cycle 22 Premiere Party - Arrivals

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

2018 must be the year of truth because lots of poorly kept secrets are being exposed more and more everyday —especially in Hollywood.

In her new memoir, Tyra Banks admitted (what most of us already assumed) that she’d had some work done earlier in her career. She told People magazine about getting a nose job, “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

See the difference?

tyra banks

Source: getty / Getty

Well the ANTM host isn’t the only star who’s been open about her choice to go under the knife. Peep the gallery below:

