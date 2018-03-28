Entertainment News
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When He Discovered His Wife Was Pregnant Again

One father's reaction goes viral.

Pregnant woman telling the good news to her partner. Debica, Poland

Source: Anna Bizon / Getty

A Texas dad was met with a huge surprise when he thought he was just having a relaxing evening with his wife.

Jahan Brown Stewart posted a video of her placing a positive pregnancy test on top of her drink. Then, she entered the living room where she was watching TV with her husband, Charles Stewart.

She asked him to retrieve her drink for her and the scene that followed was nothing but fireworks.

Good or bad? We’ll let you decide. The clip has already racked up over 21 million views on Facebook. Check it out below!

 

Congrats to the Stewarts on their fourth child!

