Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are Reportedly Exploring Trades For Odell Beckham, Jr.

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Washington Redskins v New York Giants

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Could The Giants Be Looking To Trade OBJ?

After Giants management let media know the they had no intentions of trading superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. it looks like thing may have changed in the Meadowlands.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, The Giants are “officially open to fielding offers” for Beckham Jr. The Giants are reportedly asking for at least 2  first-round picks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported earlier this week that Beckham Jr. was expected to hold-out on his contract until it was extended. His extension request was not only for the Giants, and the report makes it clear that wherever Beckham Jr. goes, he would not play until a long-term contract was on the table.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are Reportedly Exploring Trades For Odell Beckham, Jr.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Roseanne Barr Throws Shade At Wendy Williams During…
 21 mins ago
03.29.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
Bag Secured : “Prison Bae” Jeremy Meeks And…
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 15 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
Photos