NAACP Is Not Here For Black Folks Being Possibly Undercounted In 2020 Census

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

NAACP Is Not Here For Black Folks Being Possibly Undercounted In 2020 Census

Maryland's Prince George County will join the organization in a lawsuit against 45's administration.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

The NAACP is bringing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the upcoming 2020 Census, citing concerns that the president’s plan will lead to the undercounting of African Americans across the nation. Prince George’s County, the second-largest one in Maryland, announced plans to join in the lawsuit on Wednesday.

The lawsuit is the latest pushback against Trump after civil rights groups have raised issues over cost-saving measures that would prevent outreach into the country’s hard-to-count areas, The Baltimore Sun reported.

An underfunded census could disregard millions of people of color in many counties, including those in poorer and rural populations who count on public services. In cases of undercounting, the effects can be devastating for communities, Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s president and CEO said Wednesday.

Other problems, from limiting political representation for these communities in Congress to cutting funds for public works projects, also happen when folks are left out of a census, which happens every 10 years. A census determines a state’s number of House of Representatives seats and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities. Census information is also crucial in developing health care, housing, education and employment policies — many of which disproportionately affect African Americans.

The last U.S. census in 2010 undercounted 2.1 percent of African Americans, the Census Bureau estimated.

In Prince George’s County,  officials estimated that the count missed 2.3 percent of the population in 2010, making it among the highest undercounts of any large jurisdiction in the nation. Baltimore had the second-highest undercount in Maryland at just more than 2 percent, the Sun reported.

The NAACP also worries that populations that are not connected to the internet will be forgotten. More than half the population is expected to respond to the 2020 census online, Census Bureau officials said.

The Commerce Department estimated that the 2020 census will cost $15.6 billion, the Chicago Tribune reported

SEE ALSO:

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R. Kelly

Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Roseanne Barr Throws Shade At Wendy Williams During…
 23 mins ago
03.29.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
Bag Secured : “Prison Bae” Jeremy Meeks And…
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 15 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
Photos