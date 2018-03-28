Where Is He Now? Devon Sawa A.K.A “Stan” From Eminem’s Famous Music Video

Do you remember Devon Sawa, the actor who played Stan in Eminem‘s famous music video of the same name? Well, not much has changed since 2000—all these years later he was caught stanning, this time for Christina Aguilera, and Twitter has been having a ball with it.

R u stanning too? — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 27, 2018

You were literally the Stan that started stanning… pic.twitter.com/6GWfxCNA01 — Matt Fuller (@mattfuller1982) March 27, 2018

@DevonESawa lol it's so ironic that you don't know the meaning of the term "Stan" hence you're the reason it exist. lol A "STAN" is an extremely FAN… "Stan" the character you played in Eminem's video. 😂 — D. Smith (@Aboutdre3) March 27, 2018

So what’s Stan been up to these days? Hit the flip to find out.

