We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange & Random Emails

I think I won the "Weirdest Spam Email of the Day" award. pic.twitter.com/1grbTWfc8u — Dan Lewis (@DanDotLewis) March 14, 2018

When one Twitter user shared a super weird email he received in the wee hours of this morning, it soon became clear that he was not alone. Spam is becoming stranger by the day and the proof is in these screenshots. Hit the flip to see what we mean.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: