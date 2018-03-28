#SayHerName: Amia Tyrae Berryman Is The 7th Transgender Woman Killed in 2018

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

#SayHerName: Amia Tyrae Berryman Is The 7th Transgender Woman Killed in 2018

Rest in power.

News One
3 reads
Leave a comment

Transgender women of color are disproportionately victims of fatal violence. And tragically, another Black transgender women has been murdered.

According to WBRZ, on March 26 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, “Officers responded to the Shades Motel on Airline Highway around 1:15 a.m. At the scene was a man with apparent gunshot injures, according to police. The man died at the scene.” The report misgendered her, but the victim was Amia Tyrae Berryman, a 28-year-old transgender woman. She is the seventh (reported) transgender woman killed this year, and five have been of color. She is being honored on social media.

Mic.com reports, “White remembered Tyrae as an ‘awesome’ friend, ‘who despite being bullied’ herself, would stand up for her friends.” White seemed to indicate that Tyrae had been concerned for her safety; she told Mic that Tyrae ‘didn’t have a easy life,; and that she ‘was taken away in the very manner she feared.’”

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Amia Tyrae Berryman.

SEE ALSO:

Black Arizona Professor Suspended After Proclaiming #BlackLivesMatter Members ‘Should Be Hung’

Joel Osteen Says Houston Church ‘Never Closed’ During Hurricane Harvey Aftermath

Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading #SayHerName: Amia Tyrae Berryman Is The 7th Transgender Woman Killed in 2018

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 6 hours ago
03.28.18
'Braxton Family Values' Reunion Special Taping
WATCH: Toni Braxton Debuts Video ‘As Long as…
 7 hours ago
03.28.18
Lil Mikey TMB Drops His #TruthBeTold Hosted By…
 15 hours ago
03.28.18
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Is Tiffany Haddish Telling Folks That Sanaa Lathan…
 21 hours ago
03.28.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 22 hours ago
03.28.18
Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To…
 22 hours ago
03.28.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 23 hours ago
03.28.18
Watch: Guy Ambushed By Nosey (But Well-Meaning) Kid…
 23 hours ago
03.28.18
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa…
 24 hours ago
03.28.18
LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood…
 24 hours ago
03.28.18
Kinky: Pornhub Is Offering These NSFW Towns Free…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
Photos