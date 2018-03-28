Entertainment News
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin Fetish’

Have you feel pressured to change your look for your man?

Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

There’s been a lot of talk lately–mostly from men–about how Black women need to make their appearance match their partner’s desires. And Steve Harvey made sure he brought up this topic on the May 17 episode of his show.

The talk show host asked his guests–Tamar Braxton, Keri Hilson and Kimberly Caldwell–if they’ve ever “changed for a man.” Braxton unabashedly answered, “definitely.”

“I believe in being attractive for your mate … I used to have all blonde wigs; I have 150,000 of them at my house since I shaved my hair off. They’re all on sale, by the way. Vince likes blonde hair, light-faired women. . . . For me, I just think that’s a responsibility that women have, to stay current for your man.”

(Meanwhile, when was Vince EVER trying to keep it current for Tamar? But I digress)

As we know, Tamar recently shaved off her hair, which sparked a debate from her fans, but it’s clear that she isn’t paying anyone any mind.

“Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY,” the singer wrote last week.

Girl go on and be free and happy!

BEAUTIES: Do you feel pressured to change your look for your man?

