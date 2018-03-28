Autopsy Of Man In Raleigh Police Custody Revealed

Curtis Roemon Mangum died on January 10th while in police custody of the Raleigh police department.

The full autopsy just released Tuesday provides new details about the final moments of the 32-year-old man. Mangum was one of several men pulled over in a southeast Raleigh traffic stop on January 10, after police suspected there were drugs in the car.

Paramedics were called and they found Mangum was conscious, alert and breathing normally, but a few hours later Mangum was dead and the family demanding answers.

The autopsy showed Mangum had alcohol and cocaine in his system, and a plastic baggie was found in his stomach. The coroner ruled his death an accident – from acute cocaine and alcohol intoxication.

