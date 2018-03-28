TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: How Many Lawyers Did He Have With Him?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/28/18- Suge Knight is still on trial and has all the company joining him on the stand. Knight has a total of 15 lawyers with him in the courtroom. Has that broken a record? How do the lawyers ever get anything done?

