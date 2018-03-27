Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

On Saturday, Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse Team were celebrating their win over Elon University by listening to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown‘s “Freaky Friday.” The song says the n-word 11 times and the lacrosse team, who appears to be all-white, enthusiastically chanted the word on video.

Here’s one for ya: your women’s lacrosse team. How do these ladies NOT know that this is NOT okay?!?!?! How do your coaches not get it either?!?!?? — Allison (@AllisonWoerner) March 27, 2018

@cnnbrk Here we go again… Virginia Tech's women's lacrosse team starts off with Disney song's then segues into singing the word Nigger… What I want to know is how many Black Women on Virginia Tech's women's lacrosse team… That would be a good place to start… Just saying. — Dwight (@Dwightsrealnews) March 27, 2018

I am laughing watching this video Freaky Friday so thank you Virginia Tech lacrosse team for being idiots and alerting me to this song. — Sod (@sodburger) March 27, 2018

Their coach John Sung told Roanoke.com, “This is a teachable moment. It’s not something that we’re proud of. The team is very apologetic and sorry. There’s nobody of any color that should say it. Period. There’s nobody that should say it.” He also added, “There was no malice involved. They just thought that they were singing along to a song. They had just won. They’re singing songs. The first couple songs were Disney songs. … They were celebrating and they were dancing and they were excited. They’re good kids that made a bad decision.”

He also reminded us that he is a minority, originally from South Korea, “They’ve got to be educated to make better decisions. They’ve got to know what’s socially acceptable, and I think they’re learning all those things. It’s a lot on me as the leader. People forget — I’m a minority.” Let’s hope the coach understands that any “minority” can be anti-Black, including Black folks.

That said, do people really believe that white people don’t use the n-word when it’s used repeatedly in songs? They know what they are doing and they are proud. It’s very Iggy Azalea of them, who once referred to herself as a slave master. The best way to explain it, is this classic moment from White Chicks.

