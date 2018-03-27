Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa Lathan

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cadillac Records Los Angeles Premiere - After Party

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty

The Beyhive is on a manhunt and anyone can get it. If you haven’t been keeping up with Tiffany Haddish’s first encounter with with Beyonce, the comedienne revealed an unnamed actress allegedly bit the queen Bey’s cheek.

MUST READ: Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Ready To Throw Down After Someone Bit Beyoncé’s Face

The bey hive went on attack and began smoking out popular actresses like Sanaa Lathan, who then took to Twitter to deny her involvement in the crazy viral story.

Chrissy Teigen apparently knows…

And had to confirm with John that it wasn’t her…

Tiffany told GQ, “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?,’” Haddish explained. “And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b**ch just bit Beyoncé?’” Haddish then offered her security services to Beyonce, saying “I’m going to beat somebody a** at your party,” Haddish said she told Beyoncé. “I just want to let you know that.”

Bey responded, “‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b**ch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**ch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,’” Haddish recalled.

Oh.

Well #BlackTwitter had much to say about the incident

Celebs also chimned in…

And brands too…

TMZ is on the case an recently reported that close friends to Haddish, confirm that Haddish told them Sanaa Lathan was the culprit.

Did Sanaa Lathan go OJ and tell on herself?

RELATED STORIES:

Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Ready To Throw Down After Someone Bit Beyoncé’s Face

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading #WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa Lathan

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 25 mins ago
03.28.18
'Braxton Family Values' Reunion Special Taping
WATCH: Toni Braxton Debuts Video ‘As Long as…
 1 hour ago
03.28.18
Lil Mikey TMB Drops His #TruthBeTold Hosted By…
 10 hours ago
03.28.18
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release
 13 hours ago
03.28.18
Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As…
 14 hours ago
03.28.18
Is Tiffany Haddish Telling Folks That Sanaa Lathan…
 16 hours ago
03.28.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
Watch: Guy Ambushed By Nosey (But Well-Meaning) Kid…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Kinky: Pornhub Is Offering These NSFW Towns Free…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Photos