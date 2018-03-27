Entertainment News
Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Cardi B dropped the album cover and release date for her debut opus Invasion Of Privacy (April 6).

While Cardi is on a high as she announces her new music, sources close to the rapper say she’s reportedly upset her pregnancy was leaked on TMZ.

“She feels that the leaker must have been someone close in her team, otherwise there was no way they could have that information.”

Well duh.

Cardi might want to focus on the woman claiming she recently had a baby by Cardi’s fiance Offset. Haters gon’ hate.

