Ashley Graham Joins “Lemon” Dancer Mette Towley For An Extra Snack-Tastic Dance Challenge

If this doesn’t make you wanna get up and dance, I don’t know what will.

“Lemon” is already a song that seems to put a vibration down everyone’s spine, but now there’s a new challenge in town to make the song even more danceable–and the girls who are starting it make the deal even sweeter.

Everyone who saw her came to love Mette Towley after seeing her dance with Pharrell from a music video to the NBA All Star Game. Now, she’s teamed up with beloved model Ashley Graham for an absolutely tantalizing video that features the two lovely ladies showing off their dance moves while putting on some makeup.

We all wish we could dance as effortlessly as Ms. Towley, and it seems impossible, but Graham seems to do a pretty good job of keeping up with the moves.

Check out the video below and drool over the beauty and uninhibited fun going on between two stars.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: