Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More To Perform At 2018 Afropunk Festival In Brooklyn

August is going to be a great month for live shows

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
CONVERSE x TYLER THE CREATOR

Source: Courtesy of Converse / Courtesy of Converse

The lineup for this year’s Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn, New York has been revealed today, and you can expect a ton of amazing artists to hit the stage. The festival takes place on the weekend of August 25 and 26, and the newly unveiled lineup includes big names like Tyler, The Creator, Jaden Smith, Erykah Badu, Miguel, Kaytranada, and Janelle Monae.

The annual festivities are returning once again to Fort Greene’s Commodore Barry Park. On top of the incredible headliners taking the stage, fans will also be able to see performances from The Internet, Denzel Curry, Smino, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Duckwrth, Willow Smith, Jamila Woods, and many, many more throughout the jame-packed weekend. The festival announced their lineup on Tuesday via their Twitter page.

Atlanta is also going to be hosting their own Afropunk Festival, theirs is taking place during the weekend of Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. And of course, The ATL will have its ownlineup of major acts. Those going down South for Afropunk will get to see some stellar performances from the likes of N.E.R.D., The Internet, Benjamin Booker, Noname, Little Simz, Kari Faux and more. For the third year in a row, the fall festival in Georgia will take place in 787 Windsor complex.

To purchase your tickets for this year’s festival, head over to Afropunk’s official website. It’s definitely going to be one for the books!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More To Perform At 2018 Afropunk Festival In Brooklyn

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 25 mins ago
03.28.18
'Braxton Family Values' Reunion Special Taping
WATCH: Toni Braxton Debuts Video ‘As Long as…
 1 hour ago
03.28.18
Lil Mikey TMB Drops His #TruthBeTold Hosted By…
 10 hours ago
03.28.18
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release
 13 hours ago
03.28.18
Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As…
 14 hours ago
03.28.18
Is Tiffany Haddish Telling Folks That Sanaa Lathan…
 16 hours ago
03.28.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To…
 17 hours ago
03.28.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
Watch: Guy Ambushed By Nosey (But Well-Meaning) Kid…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Kinky: Pornhub Is Offering These NSFW Towns Free…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
Photos