Boss Babies: These Little Angels Will Brighten Any Mood

These adorable cherubs will lift your spirits over the hump.

She bad, and she know it.

SHE IS SO PRECIOUS 😭💖 https://t.co/kdWXyQCDpG — Your OG 🐩 (@LRNROSE) March 22, 2018

The young G’z from Stranger Things cashed in on their Netflix clout in their latest renegotiations.

#StrangerThings teen actors will make 12 times more than their previous salary for Season 3 https://t.co/WlDppPWXOE pic.twitter.com/YAmwc34FhQ — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) March 20, 2018

Genius.

A real boss will keep it a stack in any situation.

Flip the page for more.

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: