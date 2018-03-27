Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The Actress Who Bit Beyoncé?

0 reads Leave a comment
Ever since Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish spilled the beans about some drugged up actress biting Beyoncé, we’ve all been wondering who had the audacity to put their mouth on the Queen. Today, TMZ reported the actress was none other than our favorite ’round the way girl, Sanaa Lathan. But Sanaa denies all accusations and we’re inclined to believe her.
“One source said it was not an aggressive bite … it was playful and noninvasive, but still caught Beyonce off guard,” the site writes. See Sanaa’s response below:
So, what do you think? To be clear, we have zero reason to believe Sanaa’s ever been on drugs…but hit the flip to get the a good look at Sanaa’s chompers.
