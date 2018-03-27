This WTF Photo May Explain Why Your GPS Isn’t To Be Trusted

We all get frustrated with Google Maps and the Waze app ever so often, but has your GPS ever took you the pedestrian route — while you were driving?

Apparently, that’s a thing with Uber, because multiple drivers have been photographed being stuck on a public staircase due to following the app’s navigation system.

Update: Driver of the Uber stair car says he was using the Uber app, which he says directed him down the stairs. pic.twitter.com/Jsxu3GbUDh — alexei oreskovic (@lexnfx) March 26, 2018

At first you may blame the driver for not paying attention or just being irresponsible, until you find out that this is actually a common occurrence with Uber drivers all over the world.

Neither is this one. But the fact remains. pic.twitter.com/hoWxqL0PZJ — 🇬🇧BassCabMan🇬🇧 (@BassCabMan) March 27, 2018

Same thing in Madrid 🤦 pic.twitter.com/BNdgeaA8yd — Taxi Barcelona #1/30 (@dammkring) March 27, 2018

*Downloads Lyft App* “Hey Big Head.”

