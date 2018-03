3/27/18- Kym and Sherri had the chance to take their boys to the Kids Choice Awards this weekend and had quite the experience. For one they realized they didn’t know who any of the stars were, walking the red carpet turned into the walk of death for their feet and both ladies without a doubt jumped into shenanigans like they usually do.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: