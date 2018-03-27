Little Known Black History Fact: The HBCU Museum

The contributions made by students and educators who have passed through the halls of historically black colleges and universities are far too vast to list in full. To catalog this rich legacy, the newly opened HBCU museum in Washington, D.C. aims to be a hub for future generations to learn about these important institutions.

The 638-square-foot space rests about four miles north of Howard University and houses some artifacts for exhibit thus far. The museum opened on March 9 with a soft opening occurring at the tail end of February.

It is the brainchild of director Terrence Forte, who opened the museum with his parents, both of whom are Howard graduates. Treating the museum as a developing welcome center, Forte hopes the space will garner attention from visitors hoping to have their own memorabilia and artifacts displayed.

In an interview with Washington Business Journal, Forte has plans to expand to a 4.000 to 5,000-square foot space in the city, and an even larger space in the future in Atlanta, Georgia. Locally, things are gaining traction as large local and national business entities are working with the Forte family to expand its operations.

Unlike a vast majority of museums in the region, the HBCU Museum does charge a $10 admission fee with hopes of raising funds and awareness.

