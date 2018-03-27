Entertainment News
Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre

Cicely racks up another richly deserved Hollywood honor.

Obama Honors 21 Americans With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Cicely Tyson is finally being honored with her own set of iconic prints outside of The Chinese Theatre.

It’s about time!

According to The Shade Room, Turner Classic Movies will honor Cicely will her own hand and footprint ceremony at The Chinese Theater on April 27. The ceremony is set to take place during the TCM Classic Film Festival.

On the list of Hollywood honors, getting your hand and footprints immortalized at The Chinese Theatre is right up there with having a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. With 60 years in the film industry, Cicely has more than earned her spot in the cement.

“For decades, Tyson has been at the forefront of a shift away from clichéd, stereotypical characters of color to playing multi-dimensional, strong black women,” TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement.

Having conquered stage and screen–and snagging the Tony and Emmy to prove it–this is simply the cherry on top of her illustrious resume.

“Whether she’s playing a beleaguered mother-in-law on Broadway in ‘The Trip to Bountiful’ (and winning a Tony), or a woman who endures the black experience in America from slavery to civil rights in ‘The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman’ (and winning an Emmy), or the proud and resilient matriarch of a depression era Louisiana family in ‘Sounder’ (and earning an Oscar nomination),” Mankiewicz continued, “Cicely Tyson has set a standard of excellence for actresses of all backgrounds on the stage and screen.”

RELATED STORIES:

Cicely Tyson Steals The Show With Her Outfit At The Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala In NYC

Slaying At 92: Cicely Tyson Covers Elle Magazine’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ Issue

#BlackGirlMagic: Cicely Tyson To Be Awarded By Congressional Black Caucus

