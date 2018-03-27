White Thug Who Caught A Felony Rioting When The Eagles Won The Superbowl Gets All Charges Dropped

Last month, when the Eagles won the Superbowl, there was rioting all over the streets of Philadelphia. In case you missed it, here are just a couple clips of men letting out their primal rage:

philly street light seesaw at the riot pic.twitter.com/wjqPbDRp3k — perfect (@perfection_y) February 5, 2018

Riots in Philly. Who would've thought that white people are more violent and destructive when they actually get what they want, than black people are when their community is being executed by police. pic.twitter.com/Gljf2MRrRR — Flightbae™☻ (@justcallmeBABA) February 5, 2018

Of course, no one had an issue with this, especially Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, who said, “This is a nice celebration. This should be a time for law enforcement to relax.” Well, apparently the law agrees with Fox News. According to PhillyMag.com, John Rigsby, 20, one of the men who flipped over a car and happens to be the son of veteran Villanova basketball radio announcer Robert “Whitey” Rigsby, walked away with no repercussions after acting like a savage in Philadelphia. Watch Rigsby’s shining moment below:

Originally, Rigsby was charged with rioting, criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering others, and criminal mischief — the first two charges were felonies that could have carried jail time. PhillyMag.com reported, Rigsby, “who is represented by veteran Philadelphia criminal defense lawyer Frank DeSimone,” has entered “an accelerated rehabilitative disposition (ARD) probationary program. … Under ARD, a defendant can completely avoid prosecution if they stick to the terms of their probation and don’t break the law for the duration of the ARD, which, in Rigsby’s case, is one year.”

John Rigsby, 20, has been charged with helping overturn an SUV after the Eagles Super Bowl win on Sunday. Police say about 7 people helped turn the vehicle on its side. https://t.co/gTd26XPRce — Fox 35 News (@Fox35News) February 7, 2018

In addition, “the monthly probation supervision fees, normally paid by the defendant, have been waived.” Also, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, no one else was arrested for the car-flipping incident “although the department originally said that as many as seven suspects were sought.”

Fascinating.

Let’s imagine if these rioters had been been Black, they would have been tear-gassed, arrested and there may have been some dead bodies as a result of “imminent danger.” And you better believe there would have been arrests, jail time and probation without fees being waived. Actually, you don’t even need to imagine, Black Lives Matter activist Jasmine Richards was arrested and served 90 days in jail after being accused of trying to “start” a riot. As Black Lives Matter in Philadelphia told Newsweek when the Eagles riot originally made news, “[I]t seems there’s a line drawn in the sand where destruction of property because of a sports victory is OK and acceptable in America. However, if you have people who are fighting for their most basic human right, the right to live, they will be condemned.”

One might argue the reason why Rigsby got off so easily was because of Philadelphia’s new District Attorney Larry Krasner, a career civil rights attorney, who was sworn into office at the top of the year. Krasner said he would reform Philly’s harsh criminal justice system, however, his promises of change cannot correct the racism in the system. Rigsby would have got off scot-free with or without Krasner. For example, Meek Mill is still in jail. The rapper arguably has more money than Rigsby. In addition, Rigsby used Meek’s former attorney (Frank DeSimone) — yet we have two different results and Rigsby’s crimes were much more serious.

Make America great again!

