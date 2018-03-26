Entertainment News
Apryl Jones Hints At Omarion’s Alleged Bad Parenting: “You Can’t Make Someone Responsible”

Looks like Apryl & Omarion's co-parenting isn't going as well as expected.

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

It’s been years since former ‘Love & Hip’ stars Apryl Jones & Omarion called it quits, but the pair is forever connected through their two kids Megaa and A’mei.

Just two years ago, Omarion alluded to some bad blood between the pair, when he sneak dissed Apryl on his track “It’s Whatever.”

I’m probably better by myself. I had to put this shit on record, just so you could get a message.” Omarion said in the lyrics.

April responded then, telling Twitter:

Conflict between the two seemed to have died down, until Jones hinted at some co-parenting issues in a recent Twitter tirade. “You can’t make someone responsible,” she told her followers:

Hopefully the two work things out for the sake of their family.

