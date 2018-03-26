Entertainment News
Here’s The Heat People Are Rocking Today In Celebration Of Air Max Day

You already know what you're supposed to be wearing today

Foxy NC Staff
Nike Air Max 97 Sk Skepta

Air Max Day is not only a beloved day for sneakerheads ’round the world, but it’s a holiday of sorts. Those into sneaker culture break out their freshest, most exclusive pairs of Air Max’s every year on 3.26, and 2018 is no different. And as per usual, Nike released some new Air Max’s for the occasion–like the super fawned over Sean Wotherpoons.

Whether you’re someone who has an incredible sneaker collection and you’re using today to break out some deadstock heat, or you’re just a big fan of the Air Max and you’re wearing your favorite pair to honor the legacy–today is a fun day to pay tribute to such an iconic shoe.

Check out what people are rocking today in honor of Air Max Day and see if anyone has anything better than the ones on your feet.

