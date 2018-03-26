NFL Owners’ Racist Mentality Exposed, 1 More Reason To Believe Kaepernick’s Collusion Case

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair voices views that are probably common among NFL owners.

A racist mentality is common among NFL owners—and offers more reason to believe that some of them colluded to keep quarterback Colin Kaepernick out of a job.

See Also: ‘We Will Have A Smoking Gun’: Kaepernick’s Attorney Speaks On NFL Collusion Case

On Sunday, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair defended fellow NFL owner of the Carolina Panthers Jerry Richardson, accused of sexual and racist behavior and remarks, during a league meeting, USA Today reported.

In one instance, Richardson reached a confidential settlement after using a racial slur toward an African-American scout who worked for his team, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Some of the comments could have been made jokingly. I’m sure he didn’t mean to offend anybody,” McNair said of Richardson, who is under investigation by NFL officials.

McNair routinely opens his mouth when it should be closed. However, his views are probably not unique among NFL owners. McNair commented during the past NFL season that the “inmates are running the prison,” a clear reference to the African-American players who kneeled during the national anthem in order to protest police brutality targeting Black people and the racial bias in the criminal justice system.

McNair reiterated to reporters on Sunday that he believes the NFL should ban players from kneeling during the national anthem. Several other owners are also standing firm in their demand for a ban on the controversial protest, according to the newspaper.

Kaepernick started the protest in 2016 as a response to the spate of police killings of unarmed black men, including Michael Brown and Eric Garner. The quarterback filed a grievance in October 2017 alleging that owners colluded to prevent him from getting a contract last year.

In February, Kaepernick sat in on the deposition of McNair during the nearly two hours of legal questioning for his case, according to the Houston Chronicle.

McNair was the first of several NFL owners to face a deposition. Kaepernick’s attorney also requested electronic communication and phone records from several team owners and executive to prove collusion.

The quarterback’s case could hit a jackpot if his legal team obtains evidence of owners like McNair and Richardson making racially disparaging remarks about Kaepernick.

Photos