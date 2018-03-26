Entertainment News
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood For The Week

They're done for the day.

Crawfish close-up during mating season in Jacobs Well Natural Area, Wimberley, Texas.

Source: Jennifer Idol/Stocktrek Images / Getty

Happy Monday everyone!

Already hate everyone at your job and want to tear sh*t down?

We feel you…and so does this crawfish. Their after-work shmood is everything you need to get through the week.

Continue reading This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood For The Week

