Morning Minute: ‘Stormy Daniels She’s Going To Kiss And Tell’

3/26/18- In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Stormy Daniels gives all the details about her relationship with President Donald Trump. In a thorough and laid back rap comedian Chris Paul lays out his version of how the interview went.

