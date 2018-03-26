TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: ‘Stormy Daniels She’s Going To Kiss And Tell’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

3/26/18- In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Stormy Daniels gives all the details about her relationship with President Donald Trump. In a thorough and laid back rap comedian Chris Paul lays out his version of how the interview went.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: ‘Stormy Daniels She’s Going To Kiss And Tell’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
70th Anniversary Event - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Watch: Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon sing your…
 2 hours ago
03.26.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 4 hours ago
03.26.18
Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On…
 12 hours ago
03.26.18
Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’…
 12 hours ago
03.26.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: There’s No Love Lost Between Nene…
 12 hours ago
03.26.18
Hollywood actor Will Smith attends the Australian Tennis Open
Sunday’s Best: Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa…
 13 hours ago
03.26.18
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face…
 14 hours ago
03.26.18
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity…
 19 hours ago
03.26.18
#MeToo: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish…
 21 hours ago
03.26.18
Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The…
 21 hours ago
03.26.18
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Killer Mike’s Best And Worst Comments About The…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Photos