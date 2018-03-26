Huggy Lowdown: Trump’s Family Needs A Visit From Iyanla

3/26/18- Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes has set off some more alarms with the details of her relationship which can’t make Donald Trump’s home life good. Between that, cheating on Melania, dealing with another porn star and then mildly going after his daughter, Trump could use an Iyanla: Fix My Life episode.

