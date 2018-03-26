Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’ Word Choice

The Tweets want to know how they can add “perching” to their foreplay book.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Donald Trump's 'Crippled America' Book Press Conference

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Stormy Daniels’ interview with 60 Minutes is going viral for obvious reasons.

Her revelation that America’s old dirty president likes it raw isn’t even surprising st this point, but their use of the word “perched” is still a lot to process.

According to Google, birds offen perch on branches and wires, while a church can be perched on a hill. But that still doesn’t maker her story 100% claro.

Did he have his leg up like Rico in Paid In Full?

Or was he reclined with the creepy come hither grin Diddy had on at the Met Gala?

Sorry for putting that image on your conscious this Monday morning, but the Tweets are still talking about Ms. Daniels’ historically significant word choice and hand gesture.

@ us with your best description or visual of 45’s perch (JK, nobody wants to see that), and hit the jump for Twitter’s best guesses at what exactly “perched” means.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’ Word Choice

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.26.18
Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: There’s No Love Lost Between Nene…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Hollywood actor Will Smith attends the Australian Tennis Open
Sunday’s Best: Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa…
 10 hours ago
03.26.18
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face…
 11 hours ago
03.26.18
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity…
 16 hours ago
03.26.18
#MeToo: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Killer Mike’s Best And Worst Comments About The…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
R.I.P. ‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown Dead…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Photos