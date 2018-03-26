Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And Blames The NRA For Offensive Interview

Over the weekend, rapper Killer Mike went viral for an interview he did with with the National Rifle Association on their YouTube channel. This was only days before thousands of young people gathered in the nation’s capital for the March For Our Lives rally, which demanded meaningful gun control legislation. In the interview with NRA’s token Black guy Colion Noir, the rapper said, “I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you. If you walk out that school, walk out my house.’ We are a gun-owning family. We are a family where my sister farms. We are a family where we’ll fish, we’ll hunt. But we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.” Watch below:

This obviously didn’t go over well, especially saying this to the NRA, an organization that has never cared about the lives of Black people and only uses Black folks to prove illogical talking points. For example, Philando Castile’s mother criticized NRA chief Wayne LaPierre in February for failing to speak out for her son — a police officer fatally shot Castile in 2016 during a traffic stop after he told the officer that he was legally carrying a firearm. In addition, the organization didn’t say a word when a White vigilante assaulted Clarence Daniels, a Black concealed carry permit holder, in a Florida Walmart in 2015. Also, let’s not forget the NRA donated 30 million to Trump‘s disgusting campaign.

Well, Killer Mike has heard the outrage and now he is apologizing. “I did an interview about Black gun ownership in this era,” he said. “That interview was used a week later by NRA TV to disparage a very noble campaign that I actually support. I’m sorry that an interview I did about a minority — Black people in this country — and gun rights was used as a weapon against you guys. That was unfair to you, and it was wrong, and it disparaged some very noble work you’re doing.” He continued, “As your ally, I want to say that many of the people I organize with were at that march. I’m a friend and an advocate to you all. To the young people, especially, who are self-motivated and self-organized, I am an ally and an advocate for you always.” Watch below:

I hope this clears some stuff up. Love and Respect to all. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/pq977HEG7A — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) March 25, 2018

Mike wasn’t done there, he did a video, blaming the NRA for framing the interview around March For Our Lives, “My interview with [the NRA] was supposed to be something that continued the conversation or that helped the conversation happen that I felt needed to happen. And that conversation is about African American gun ownership. It should never have been used in contrast to your march, and I think it’s wrong. To the young people who worked tirelessly to organize, I’m sorry adults chose to do this. I’m sorry NRA TV did that.” See below.

“I’m sorry NRA TV did that”? Everyone knows exactly what the NRA is, a political organization that controls the Republican party and has bullied victims of gun violence — including the fool, Colion Noir, he was sitting with. Yes, he has done great activism and this does not wash away all of his previous work, but we have to know are enemies and friends. The NRA is not a friend of Black people, does not defend Black people and has open racists, like Ted Nugent, on their board of directors. The NRA’s vile platform is clear, in what universe did Killer Mike think he could trust this organization?

Mike, your invite to the cookout is under probation.

PS. We are sure the NRA will have a response to Killer Mike, claiming he was fully aware of how the interview would be used. The saga will continue.

