Twitter/Cash App Founder Says Bitcoin Will Be World’s Global Currency By 2028

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and Square Cash, believe that Bitcoin will be he only money that matters in a few years.

You may have noticed the option to buy and sell Bitcoin in your Cash App. It seems that it’s all part of his master plan.

Dorsey told The Times UK:

“The world ultimately will have a single currency, the internet will have a single currency. I personally believe that it will be bitcoin… Probably over ten years, but it could go faster.”

He admitted that bitcoin “does not have the capabilities right now to become an effective currency,” and “it’s slow and it’s costly, but as more and more people have it, those things go away. There are newer technologies that build off of blockchain and make it more approachable.”

