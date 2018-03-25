Entertainment News
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity War’ Trailer And It’s Amazing

Toy Story 3 premiere - London

Source: Dominic Lipinski – PA Images / Getty

A mash-up of Toy Story and Avengers: Infinity War is something we never knew we needed until today. If you thought Toy Story was dramatic enough on its own, check out what happens when you set it to the tone of one of the most talked about films of the year.

We are shook!

