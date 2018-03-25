A Lawyer Representing Stephon Clark’s Family Plans To Announce Legal Action And Demand Answers

A Lawyer Representing Stephon Clark’s Family Plans To Announce Legal Action And Demand Answers

Are indictments of the officers coming? Some are hopeful.

One of the top national civil rights lawyers, who’s now representing the family of Stephon Clark, plans to hold a news conference on Monday in Sacramento.

Attorney Ben Crump, who previously represented the families of Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin, announced on Friday that Clark’s family retained him as their attorney. Crump hasn’t revealed what legal actions he will take, but he’s expected to announce a civil law suit in federal court, according to CBS News Sacramento.

“From what we have seen so far, Sacramento law enforcement’s actions have raised more questions than provided answers. All of us who are committed to social justice are demanding full transparency and answers as to how these tragic events unfolded,” Crump tweeted.

Meanwhile, angry protests against the police fatal shooting of 22-year-old Clark continued on Saturday. He was unarmed when Sacramento police officers gunned him down outside his grandparent’s home on March 18.

While there’s no word yet on indictments of the officers, some people are hopeful that the nation has reached a turning point in police shootings after prosecutors charged a Black officer in a Minneapolis case.

“There have been numerous shootings that the community felt were unjustified and this one with Ms. Damond is one of them. I hope it lowers the threshold for officers to be charged in deadly shootings,” said Nathaniel Khaliq, past president of the St. Paul NAACP, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Officer Mohamed Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a White Australian woman, in July. The unintended shooting happened when Noor and his partner responded to a 911 call about a suspected sexual assault. He was charged on March 20 with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

