Watch: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Granddaughter Delivers Powerful Speech At March For Our Lives

Nearly 55 years ago, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his revered “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. On Saturday, during the March for Our Lives protest against gun violence his legacy shined through the words of his 9-year-old granddaughter, Time reported.

After Parkland student Jaclyn Corin spoke about the need for more gun control, Yolanda Renee King—the daughter of Martin Luther King III—took the stage before scores of protestors and tied the message that her grandfather delivered in his speech over five decades ago to the need to make change in efforts to protect the nation’s youth, the news outlet writes.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of the skin, but the content of their character,” said Yolanda. “I have a dream that enough is enough. And that this should be a gun-free world, period.” Her aunt Bernice King was in attendance as well. Following the protest, King took to Facebook to share how proud she was of her niece writing “My niece, Yolanda Renee King, truly represented the King family.”

Several youngsters took the stage at March for Our Lives to call for more action to be taken surrounding gun control. An 11-year-old elementary school student named Naomi Wadler brought attention to the fact that the gun-related deaths of Black women often go overlooked. “I am here to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” said Wadler during her speech. “I represent the African-American women who are the victims of gun violence who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential.”

