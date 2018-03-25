Entertainment News
Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The Top-Grossing Superhero Film Of All Time In U.S.

Ryan Coogler's iconic Marvel film is truly the king of the box office.

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

“Black Panther” continues to make history!

This week Ryan Coogler’s hit film has made enough money in the box office that it’s officially the top- grossing superhero film in North America…of ALL TIME!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, with $630.9 million in ticket sales since Sunday, Disney and Marvel achieved this major milestone after passing fellow Marvel title The Avengers, which grossed $623.4 million in 2012.

On a global level, the film has raked in a whopping $1.237 billion in ticket sales, surpassing Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion) to rank as the No. 3 superhero title of all time at the worldwide box office behind Avengers ($1.518 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion).

Oh, and did we mention…”Black Panther” is the 12th biggest money-making film ever?

Naturally, Black Twitter embraced our king’s great news:

Wakanda really is forever y’all!

BEAUTIES: How many times have you seen “Black Panther”?

Photos