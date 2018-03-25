Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides Guns

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Killer Mike is under fire after he did an interview with NRA TV in the wake of the March For Our Lives protests against guns in schools. In his interview, Killer Mike says he threatened his children that if they walked out of class during #NationalWalkoutDay, they could walk out of his house. He also defended his right to bear arms by saying that in the fictional African country of Wakanda, everyone had guns.

 

Only one problem, there were literally NO guns in Wakanda. In fact,  Wakanda had a lot of things. They had rhinos, they had explosives, they had shields, but they did not have guns.

 

Wakanda had wigs, but no guns.

 

Hit the flip to see what other weapons Wakanda was working with (but no guns!)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides Guns

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.26.18
Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: There’s No Love Lost Between Nene…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Hollywood actor Will Smith attends the Australian Tennis Open
Sunday’s Best: Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa…
 10 hours ago
03.26.18
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face…
 11 hours ago
03.26.18
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity…
 16 hours ago
03.26.18
#MeToo: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Killer Mike’s Best And Worst Comments About The…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
R.I.P. ‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown Dead…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Photos