Black Lives Killed From Gun Violence Aren’t Forgotten At The March For Our Lives

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Lives Killed From Gun Violence Aren’t Forgotten At The March For Our Lives

“I represent the African-American women who are the victims of gun violence," 11-year-old Naomi Wadler said.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

We’re destined for better times if the children who spoke at the national March for Our Lives rally truly represent our future. With the current gun control debate clearly falling on the deaf ears of politicians who refuse to enact any common sense legislation, youthful voices rang loud and clear Saturday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Two in particular – Naomi Wadler and Christopher Underwood – made sure the plight of Black America’s relationship with guns was not only recognized, but respected.

Wadler, an elementary school student from Virginia, plainly stated that even she, at the tender age of 11, could recognize the obvious racial discrepancy in acknowledging gun-related deaths of Black people, especially females.

“I am here to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” Wadler said bravely in front of hundreds of thousands of people.

She mentioned how she and her friends during the National Walkout Day earlier this month made sure to recognize a Black girl from Alabama who was also the fatal victim of gun violence after the Parkland shooting. That instance, Wadler noted, was conspicuously missing from the national narrative of gun violence. So, to make up for that, she listed off the names of several other African-American girls who were killed from gun violence.

She continued: “I represent the African-American women who are the victims of gun violence who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential.”

Underwood, also 11, took the stage shortly afterward, delivering a heartfelt speech about his experience witnessing the shooting death of his teenage brother.

“My brother survived for 14 days & died on his 15th birthday, July 10, 2012. At that time, I was only five-years-old,” the Brooklyn native said. “Senseless gun violence took away my childhood ands nothing in my life was ever the same because I no longer had my best friend. Losing my brother gave me the courage to be a voice for my generation. I turned my pain & anger and turned it into action.”

Watch below.

SEE ALSO:

From Rally To Power: The Civic Organization Of Young Black Leaders

NRA’s Token Black Member Attack March For Lives

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.26.18
Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: There’s No Love Lost Between Nene…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Hollywood actor Will Smith attends the Australian Tennis Open
Sunday’s Best: Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa…
 10 hours ago
03.26.18
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face…
 11 hours ago
03.26.18
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity…
 16 hours ago
03.26.18
#MeToo: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Killer Mike’s Best And Worst Comments About The…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
R.I.P. ‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown Dead…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Photos