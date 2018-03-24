Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance Battle In Miami Was Too Much

Miami Music week brought on this clash of the titans at a club on Friday night.

Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski faced off and served each other a few pops, locks and Milly Rocks.

Via SLAM

Hit the jump for more of Shaq and Gronk’s individual dance moments.

