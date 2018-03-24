Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Russell Simmons Sued For $10 Million By New Rape Accuser

The unnamed woman claims that the Def Jam co-founder sexually assaulted her after a concert she attended with her son.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The rape accusations against Russell Simmons keep coming and this time around it could cost him a fortune.

The Los Angeles Times reported that on Friday the hip-hop mogul was hit with a $10 million lawsuit for allegedly raping a woman after a concert.

The unnamed woman claims in her complaint, which doesn’t include the year and location of the alleged attack, that she was approached by Russell at a concert she attended with her young son. She said that the Def Jam co-founder invited them backstage to meet the artists and that he later invited her back to his hotel for an after-party once she dropped her son off with a baby sitter.

She also alleges that after going to a nightclub they went to his hotel room where she claims Russell told her, “I am going to [expletive] you.”

According to the plaintiff, she told him no, but the Russell allegedly threatened her by saying, “I am going to [expletive] you or I’m going to [expletive] your son.”

She said that Simmons then threw her on the bed and raped her.

Of course, Russell is claiming he is innocent.

“I vehemently deny all the allegations made against me. They have shocked me to my core as I have never been abusive or violent in any way in my relations with women,” he said in the statement.

“I have submitted myself to multiple lie detector tests. I denied forced sex and sexual harassment allegations brought against me in each test; I also answered no to the question, ‘Have you ever physically forced any woman to have sexual intercourse?’ I passed all of the lie detector tests.”

In November, Simmons stepped down from his businesses as multiple allegations against him became public.

As we previously reported, over a dozen women have accused Russell Simmons of rape and sexual misconduct in the last couple of months as the #MeToo movement continues to motivate victims to come forward. These women include screenwriter Jenny Lumet, the granddaughter of iconic singer Lena Horne, model Keri Claussen Khalighi and former executive at Def Jam Recordings Drew Dixon.

BEAUTIES: What do you think of these allegations?

RELATED NEWS:

Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice Book Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Him Too? Bobby V Under Investigation For Rape In Georgia

#MeToo: Rosario Dawson Says She Was ‘Raped And Molested As A Child’

US-CRIME-SHARPER

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.26.18
Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: There’s No Love Lost Between Nene…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Hollywood actor Will Smith attends the Australian Tennis Open
Sunday’s Best: Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa…
 10 hours ago
03.26.18
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face…
 11 hours ago
03.26.18
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity…
 16 hours ago
03.26.18
#MeToo: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Killer Mike’s Best And Worst Comments About The…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
R.I.P. ‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown Dead…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Photos