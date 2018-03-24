Entertainment News
R.I.P. ‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown Dead At 49

It's believed that the longtime theater actress suffered a heart attack.

TV Guide Celebrates Cover Stars Taylor Kinney & Jesse Spencer

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

NBC’s hit show “Chicago Fire” has lost one of its hometown heroes.

Actress DuShon Monique Brown passed away after suffering an apparent heart attack on Friday. She was only 49-years-old.

TMZ reported that sources told them that Brown admitted herself to a Chicago hospital a few days ago after suffering chest pains, but was released after her tests didn’t find anything wrong. Yet, on Friday, Brown was taken to the hospital after feeling ill and was later pronounced dead hours later.

Since 2012, Brown has played Connie, Chief Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) no-nonsense assistant. A longtime theater actor, Brown was also a guest “Prison Break,” “Empire” and “Shameless.”

“The ‘Chicago Fire’ family is devastated to lose one of its own,” said the show’s executive producer Dick Wolf. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

Brown is survived by her daughter Zoe.

Sending love and light to Brown’s family. Just tragic.

