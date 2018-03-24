Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Sadly, we lost another unarmed Black man at the hands of police this week.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Stephon Clark was holding a cell phone in his grandmother’s backyard in Sacramento when officers mistook for a gun and fired 20 shots at the kid. Is it just us, or the whole “I thought he had a gun” excuse is getting redundant and implausible. We heard the same thing regarding the murders of Tamir Rice and Oscar Grant just to name a few.

Former Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins may be a Pelican now but a piece of him is still back in the Sac. According to reports, he reached out to the family of Stephon Clark to cover the cost of the funeral. Back in 2015, Cousins covered the funeral costs for a local high school football player, Jaulson “JJ” Clavo, who was gunned down.

DeMarcus isn’t the only athlete looking to help the Clark family. Sacramento native Matt Barnes sent out his thoughts and prayers for the family, asking anyone who knew the family to send him a direct message.

 

Hundreds of people hit the streets this week to protest the senseless murder. No word yet on whether or not the cops involved will face any consequences. Although we’ve seen this whole story play out before, hopefully this time there’s an alternate ending.

RIP Stephon Clark.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
03.26.18
Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: There’s No Love Lost Between Nene…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Hollywood actor Will Smith attends the Australian Tennis Open
Sunday’s Best: Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa…
 10 hours ago
03.26.18
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face…
 11 hours ago
03.26.18
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity…
 16 hours ago
03.26.18
#MeToo: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Killer Mike’s Best And Worst Comments About The…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
R.I.P. ‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown Dead…
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Photos