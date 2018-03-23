TJMS
Morning Minute: Anybody See Geoffrey The Giraffe?

3/23/18- With Toys ‘R’ Us shutting down and the death of its founder Charles Lazarus soon after, everyone’s wondering where Geoffrey The Giraffe is. If you see him, hide him because Chris Paul believes a certain two brothers will hunt him down!



