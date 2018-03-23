TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Top Of The Morning: Where Is The Justice?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

3/23/18- As happy as we are for Friday, Tom and Sybil recognize that it’s sometimes overshadowed by the dark times we live in. Protests broke out yesterday over the shooting of an unarmed Black man in Sacramento and Tom makes draws an unfortunate conclusion between this man and the Florida teen shooter.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Where Is The Justice?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party To Support The Children's Hospital Los Angeles - Inside
Congrats: Comedian Byron Allen buys the Weather Channel…
 46 mins ago
03.23.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.23.18
Him Too? Bobby V. Under Investigation For Rape…
 15 hours ago
03.23.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Toni Braxton/Donnie Simpson
Toni Braxton Premieres Her New Album “Sex &…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Rest In Peace: Toys ‘R’ Us Founder Dead…
 17 hours ago
03.23.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 18 hours ago
03.23.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 19 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Jhené Aiko Drops A Video For The…
 19 hours ago
03.23.18
Watch: Nardwuar Interviews YBN Nahmir At SXSW, And…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
In Living Color: Remember That Time Tupac &…
 20 hours ago
03.23.18
Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke &…
 22 hours ago
03.22.18
Photos