Top Of The Morning: Where Is The Justice?

3/23/18- As happy as we are for Friday, Tom and Sybil recognize that it’s sometimes overshadowed by the dark times we live in. Protests broke out yesterday over the shooting of an unarmed Black man in Sacramento and Tom makes draws an unfortunate conclusion between this man and the Florida teen shooter.

