Him Too? Bobby V. Under Investigation For Rape In Georgia

It seems like in the past year or so, every time Bobby V.’s name is in the press, it’s not for anything good.

This time around the singer is trending because he has been accused of raping a woman in Georgia.

According to TMZ, police sources told the gossip site that the alleged assault took place on Sunday (Mar. 18) in Cobb Country, but the details of the attack are scarce. All we know at this moment is that the alleged victim filed charges early Monday morning (Mar. 19) and that this case is currently open.

With news of the assault hitting the media, Bobby’s reps told TMZ that are pursuing legal action “against what appears to be a weak yet calculated attempt to obtain financial gain through ulterior motives in the matter.” (But here’s the tea: It’s not even clear if the woman has even asked the 38-year-old for any money yet.)

However, the rep added, “Bobby takes any allegation against women very seriously. However, false allegations damage true victims of sexual abuse.”

As we previously reported, last year Bobby’s name made the gossip blogs when a transgender sex worker claimed that the singer tried to skip out on the bill for her services. A video later appeared of him running out of a hotel room, bottomless. The post went viral, with many claiming the singer was hiding after he was recognized by the person filming the video.

A representative for the singer says his client was being blackmailed and denies any instance of prostitution. The rep also claims that Valentino was extorted after he was spotted.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

