Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making The Chi Blacker and More Authentic

My girl Lena Waithe is killing them in these streets. She’s on the cover of Vanity Fair and her movie Ready Player One is expected to dominate at the box office when it’s released on May 29th. During our conversation Lena talked about the process of working with Stephen Spielberg, doing motion capture and learning to perform as her avatar and the Iron Giant.

She also gives us the run down of season 2 of The Chi saying, “We want it to be blacker, we want to be more authentic we want it to be even more rooted in the city.”

Continue reading Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making The Chi Blacker and More Authentic

